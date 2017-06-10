The first Black Panther trailer looks extremely promising. In a two-minute clip, Creed director Ryan Coogler shows off all the action packed into his Marvel adaptation - but also reveals how this movie will take things beyond the usual Western-centric superhero movie.

First aired during the NBA finals game in the US, the teaser shows us the first shows of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa - otherwise known as the Black Panther.

The clip begins with Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman's characters discussing the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Is it really the mythical golden city of El Dorado? Have we been looking for it in the wrong place all along? Serkis' character boasts: "I’m the only one who has seen it and made it out alive."

But trouble is brewing. The voiceover booms: "Soon there will only the conquerers and the conquered," adding "you are a good man, with a good heart - and it is hard for a good man to be a king."

Boseman made his first appearance as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. After the events of that film, the Black Panther returns home to the isolated - but technologically advanced - Wakanda to take his place as the ruler.

We know that the movie will follow this superhero monarch as he is "drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk”. But who is his enemy? 2018 seems a very, very long way away.

Black Panther will be released in UK cinemas on 12th February 2018