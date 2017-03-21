Lauren Branning has been on the hunt for the mystery photocopier (of all things) who recently caught her eye for a while now in EastEnders. We’ve already seen her attempting to do some online sleuthing and in tonight’s episode she went one step further by actively seeking him out in a bar in town.

Conveniently forgetting all about her boyfriend Steven, she persuaded a reluctant Whitney to go on a girls’ night out to a bar in Canary Wharf.

The pair spent the whole day getting ready together and listening to music, but little did Whit know that it was all a ruse so that Lauren could bump into her crush later.

Once they got to the bar, Lauren seemed preoccupied. Whitney cottoned on after Lauren mentioned that it was close to where her dad worked.

“We ain’t here to see that photocopier guy, are we? What about that poor bloke that you’ve left at home?”, said a disapproving Whitney.

Lauren spotted her man as he walked by outside and ran out to go and find him. She then introduced Josh to a very unimpressed Whitney.

After an awkward drink, Whitney said they should get going and mentioned the husband and baby waiting at home. Josh gave Lauren his number again and a kiss goodnight.

On the walk home, Whitney snatched his number out of Lauren’s hand. She reminded her friend of Steven and Louie, and what she risked losing if she called this guy she barely knew. “It’s wrong and you know it”, she said. “What I wouldn’t give to have what you have”.

Lauren explained that she was dissatisfied and wanted more from life. She took back his number. Will she decide she doesn’t want to throw away what she has or will she give photocopying maverick Josh a call?

