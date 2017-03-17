A rhythmic retread of Disney’s animated classic with Emma Watson and a very hairy Dan Stevens (of Downton Abbey fame) falling in love in live action. That beastly make-up job aside, expect it to look fabulous with Chicago director Bill Condon at the helm. You can also tap your toe to new ditties by Tim Rice and Alan Menken, which have been added to the original songbook.

Racial tensions in modern America reach screaming heights in a bold, satirical horror film where a young black man (British actor Daniel Kaluuya) meets the parents – a white, supposedly liberal-minded couple (gulp!) If Ben Stiller thought he had a rough ride with Robert De Niro, Kaluuya is almost literally hauled over the coals. Not for the faint-hearted.

Winner of this year’s Oscar for best foreign language film, this was directed by Iranian film-maker Asghar Farad, who made a stand against Donald Trump’s recent travel ban to the US by not turning up to collect the gong. His films (including previous Oscar winner A Separation) are deft in tackling various social issues and there’s certainly no shortage of inspiration for his next one.

Kristen Stewart is weighed down by bags of shopping and a spectral presence in one of the strangest ghost stories you’ll ever see. French film-maker Olivier Assayas casts her as an assistant to a demanding celebrity, just as he did in Clouds of Sils Maria. There's no doubt this one is off the wall. Or rack, as the case may be.

ALSO RELEASED

GLEASON ★★★★

THE OLIVE TREE ★★★

RAHM ★★

SEOUL STATION ★★★

A SILENT VOICE ★★★★

WOLVES AT THE DOOR ★★

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





