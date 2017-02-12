What time are the Bafta Film Awards on TV?

The EE British Academy Film Awards (as they're known in full) take place on Sunday 12th February at London's Royal Albert Hall. An edited version of the evening will be broadcast between 9-11pm on BBC1.

When does the ceremony actually take place?

Red carpet arrivals at the Albert Hall are due to begin on Sunday at 4:15pm with the awards kicking off at 6:45pm and wrapping up at approximately 9:30pm. Follow live coverage of the ceremony on RadioTimes.com with all the winners updated here.

Who is nominated?

See here for the full list of nominations

La La Land leads the charge with 11 nods, closely followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals which each have nine spots on the shortlist. After being shut out by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, Ken Loach's film I, Daniel Blake gets five nominations including Best Film and Best British Film. The prize for Bafta's Rising Star – the only award voted for by the public – will be contested by Tom Holland, Ruth Negga, Anya Taylor-Joy, Laia Costa and Lucas Hedges.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land

Who is expected to win?

In what has been billed as the most predictable Bafta ceremony in years, La La Land is tipped to triumph in most of the categories its nominated including Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Film and for its many production nods. Casey Affleck is odds on to scoop Best Actor with Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis the hot favourites in the supporting categories.

Who is attending?

With Stephen Fry returning to host and Prince William lined up to present Mel Brooks with the Bafta Fellowship, other stars expected to walk the red carpet include Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, JK Rowling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sophie Turner, Meryl Streep, Felicity Jones and many more.