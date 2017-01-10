La La Land – the romantic musical that recently swept up a record-setting seven Golden Globes – has received the most nominations for the upcoming British Academy Film Awards.

The movie picked up 11 nods in all, including Best Movie, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Best Actor and Actress for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Hot on its heels, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi Arrival and Tom Ford’s psychodrama Nocturnal Animals hauled in nine nominations apiece.

British actors Andrew Garfield (for Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge), Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train) and Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) are also in line for awards, while Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake is in the running for Best Film and Best British Film and JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is up for the Best British Film award.

We don't have long now to find out who wins: the awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Fry, will take place on February 12th.

Here are the nominations in full:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Leading Actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences)

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight