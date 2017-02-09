The Bafta Film Awards mark the final stop on the awards season circuit before the acting royalty migrates to Hollywood for the Oscars. Seen by many as a good indicator of who will pick up Academy Awards later this month, the British Academy attracts some serious star power with Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and Prince William all expected to walk the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall this Sunday.
But who will win? Below are the full list of nominees, with winners to be updated as they're announced during the ceremony:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
I, Daniel Blake
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best animated film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best Make Up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
Bafta Fellowship
Mel Brooks