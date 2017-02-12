We love a good Twitter feud, but the digs between celebrities can sometimes be a little sly or a bit ambiguous. Or they can be between Piers Morgan and JK Rowling.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and Harry Potter author had the mightiest exchange of insults after Morgan appeared on HBO chat show Real Time with Bill Maher.

During a discussion on US President Donald Trump and the “Muslim ban” in the US, chat show co-host Jim Jefferies told him to “f**k off”.

This prompted JK Rowling to comment:

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Which led Piers to retaliate with:

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

The author then hit back:

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Piers met this with:

Everything I said was factual.

If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

JK Rowling then referenced Morgan getting the sack as editor of the Daily Mirror in 2004 when the newspaper printed faked photos that alleged to show British troops torturing an Iraqi detainee:

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Piers replied with:

Would you like me to explain why all your political views keep being defeated at the ballot box? https://t.co/mqljwmSeJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

And:

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

So the Harry Potter author replied:

The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

He came back with:

Peak foul-mouthed, minor celebrity anti-Trump hysteria at its most deliciously supercilious: https://t.co/GsvU1Y75OG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Adding:

Liberals like @jk_rowling are all for tolerance & free speech, until you refuse to call Trump the new Hitler.

Then you can 'F**K OFF!!!!' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

It didn't take her long to throw some magic back at him:

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Along with a link to a news article from 2006 about Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince beating Morgan's autobiography at the British Book Awards:

But Morgan - obviously - had to have the last word and kept tweeting Rowling. He just wouldn't let it go:

Told off?

She's not my headmistress.

Ms Rowling just wants to insult & demean anyone who disagrees with her politics. https://t.co/0GY3adD8uO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

National treasure?

She wrote a few wizard books. https://t.co/pbkMIX3Hpq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

So @jk_rowling loudly backed Ed Miliband, Remain & Hillary.

Takes some wizardry to be so wrong so often. 😂 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Crikey. Everyone else simply reached for the popcorn and watched the bitter war of words unfold.

Piers Morgan trying to get the better of J.K. Rowling on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/op3mkY1eLm — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 11, 2017

jk rowling vs piers morgan - today on twitter

lol pic.twitter.com/YROdsnEQ56 — k8 (@rolling_2) February 11, 2017

It's tough to work out who is more popular: Piers Morgan or JK Rowling, so I am enjoying this attempt to find out who the public love more — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) February 11, 2017

Best Twitter brawl ever? I mean ever https://t.co/SpHV3Jd9Ni — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 11, 2017

Somehow, we don't think this is over just yet...