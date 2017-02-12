We love a good Twitter feud, but the digs between celebrities can sometimes be a little sly or a bit ambiguous. Or they can be between Piers Morgan and JK Rowling.
The Good Morning Britain presenter and Harry Potter author had the mightiest exchange of insults after Morgan appeared on HBO chat show Real Time with Bill Maher.
During a discussion on US President Donald Trump and the “Muslim ban” in the US, chat show co-host Jim Jefferies told him to “f**k off”.
This prompted JK Rowling to comment:
Which led Piers to retaliate with:
The author then hit back:
Piers met this with:
JK Rowling then referenced Morgan getting the sack as editor of the Daily Mirror in 2004 when the newspaper printed faked photos that alleged to show British troops torturing an Iraqi detainee:
Piers replied with:
And:
So the Harry Potter author replied:
He came back with:
Adding:
It didn't take her long to throw some magic back at him:
Along with a link to a news article from 2006 about Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince beating Morgan's autobiography at the British Book Awards:
But Morgan - obviously - had to have the last word and kept tweeting Rowling. He just wouldn't let it go:
Crikey. Everyone else simply reached for the popcorn and watched the bitter war of words unfold.
Somehow, we don't think this is over just yet...