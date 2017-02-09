The trailer has dropped for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and it’s teeming with seduction, jealousy and vengeance.

Thomas Cullinan's 1966 gothic novel was previously adapted as a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood, and the new take on the story comes from the director behind Lost in Translation and The Virgin Suicides.

It’s set in a women's boarding school in 1864 in Virginia at the height of the American Civil War, and tells the story of an injured Union soldier (Colin Farrell), who cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually, on him.

Although the 1971 movie focused on the male protagonist, Coppola will shift the narrative to the women. It will chart their relationships with each other and with the man who threatens to disrupt their harmony.

The film has attracted an impressive roster of talent, including Nicole Kidman as the headmistress, Kirsten Dunst as a teacher, and Elle Fanning as a student.

The Beguiled hits UK cinemas on 23rd June