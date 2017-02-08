Unscrupulous Adam Barlow looks set to exploit Rosie Webster in next week's Coronation Street after she naively confides in him.

With Rosie fretting after inadvertently bringing a stash of cocaine into the country, she's in need of a sympathetic ear. But Adam proves himself to be a terrible confidante.

"Initially, Adam sees Rosie as just another conquest. But when he realises that there’s an opportunity for him to make a gain for himself, he starts to manipulate her," reveals actor Sam Robertson. "Adam’s a bit heartless when it comes to Rosie."

Oblivious to his real intentions, Rosie ends up spilling the beans - but as soon as she's gone, Adam is quick to phone a drugs contact in the States. Having double checked that Rosie's boyfriend has been locked up, Adam is soon forming a plan.

Says Robertson: "Straight away, Adam’s thinking for himselfand not really giving a toss about Rosie and her dilemma. He’s thinking what’s in this for him.

"He sees the opportunity to make money.He’s always scheming, conniving and trying to make a quick, fast buck without doing a lot of hard work. This is his best opportunity yet to do that and he acts upon it."

Corrie isn't yet revealing what Adam does with his new-found knowledge, but fans can expect him to strengthen his growing reputation as a chip off the old Mike Baldwin block. On the topic of comparisons with the late Cockney factory boss, Robertson adds:

"I wasn’t aware of the obvious parallelsto Mike to begin with. However, I soon realised that he’s very much mini Mike and it was helpful for me to look at what Johnny [Briggs] did with Mike, so I could try to bring elements of his character in.

"He played it great - he was one of those sort of characters where he was a bit of a rascal, but he was also dead charming and you liked him. I hope, in the long run, that Adam is as well liked as Mike was - he was a loveable rogue."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

