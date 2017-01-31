From William Hartnell to Peter Capaldi, Peter Davison to David Tennant, Jon Pertwee to Matt Smith and beyond, we've seen 12 Doctors – and one War Doctor – enjoying adventures in space and time in the Tardis but we've yet to see a woman in the title role.

Now that Peter Capaldi has announced he's leaving Doctor Who, and new show runner Chris Chibnall prepares to search for his own Time Lord, should the next regeneration (during the 2017 Christmas special) give us a female Doctor?

Billie Piper certainly thinks so.

