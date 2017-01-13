Did you watch Roxy and Ronnie’s dramatic New Year’s Day EastEnders departure or spend Christmas Day with Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Well, those of you who missed the festive specials certainly flocked to BBC iPlayer to watch them back because they were the most-watched shows on the platform over the festive season.

Outnumbered, Sherlock, Call The Midwife and Doctor Who were also among the Top 20 most popular shows (half of which were episodes of EastEnders) watched on BBC iPlayer between December 20th and January 2nd,.

The week running from December 26th to January 1st proved the most popular in the streaming service’s history: 69.3 million requests were made, more than any other week since BBC iPlayer’s launch, and December made history too, as the service’s most popular month of all time with 281 million requests.

“Christmas is always a popular time for people to watch programmes on BBC iPlayer, but it’s fantastic to have had our best ever week in our best ever month over the festive season, with huge numbers coming to iPlayer to see the cliff-hangers of Albert Square, the drama of The Witness for the Prosecution, comedic antics from Mrs Brown’s Boys and the thrilling return of Sherlock”, said Dan Taylor-Watt, Head of BBC iPlayer.

The Top 20 most requested programmes were:

20. Last Tango In Halifax – Series 4 Ep 1

19. Match of The Day – Boxing Day

18. EastEnders – December 23

17. EastEnders – December 22

16. EastEnders – December 24

15. Great British Bake Off Christmas Special – Ep 2

14. Great British Bake Off Christmas Special – Ep 1

13. EastEnders – December 20

12. The Witness for The Prosecution – Ep 1

11. EastEnders – December 29

10. Doctor Who – The Return of Doctor Mysterio

9. Call The Midwife Christmas Special

8. EastEnders – December 30

7. EastEnders – December 27

6. EastEnders – Boxing Day

5. Sherlock – The Six Thatchers

4. Outnumbered Christmas Special

3. Mrs Brown’s Boys – Mammy’s Forest

2. EastEnders – Christmas Day

1. EastEnders – New Year’s Day