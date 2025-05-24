Given their superior goal difference over sixth-place Aston Villa, a win or a draw will be enough to ensure they finish fifth or higher while even a loss would see them sneak in as long as two of Newcastle, Villa, and Chelsea fail to win.

Fulham will be keen to spoil the party as they look to wrap up an impressive season.

The West Londoners may have fallen short in their own European tilt but a win against Man City at Craven Cottage could deliver their highest Premier League finish in more than a decade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fulham v Man City?

Fulham v Man City will take place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Man City kick-off time

Fulham v Man City will kick off at 4pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on a bumper episode of Match of the Day on Sunday night.

Can you live stream Fulham v Man City online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talk.

talk is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talk online via the website or app.

Advertisement Fulham v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fulham (17/4) Draw (16/5) Man City (3/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.