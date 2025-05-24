It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a chance to say goodbye to his boyhood club ahead of his summer exit while Mohamed Salah needs a goal or an assist to match the record for the most goal contributions in a Premier League season (47).

Crystal Palace head up to Anfield just eight days after the biggest result in their history. Oliver Glasner's team will be flying high after upsetting Man City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend to win the club's first major trophy.

A victory could see the Eagles sneak into the top half of the table and match their highest-ever Premier League finish but even if they spoil the party, they will need results elsewhere to go their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

