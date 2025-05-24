For Nottingham Forest to secure Champions League football, they will need to beat the Blues and hope that either Newcastle, who host Everton, or Aston Villa, who travel to Man Utd, fail to win.

Chelsea's task on the final day is clear. If they beat their hosts, then they will finish in the top five and return to Europe's top table.

A draw will be enough for Enzo Maresca's side should Villa fail to beat Man Utd or Newcastle lose to Everton, while a loss could also see them sneak in but only under very unlikely circumstances.

Given what is on the line, the atmosphere at the City Ground on Sunday should be raucous.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

