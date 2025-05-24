It remains to be seen who will be charged with leading their promotion charge in the second tier, and how many of their current squad will remain at the South Coast club to play their part, but interim boss Simon Rusk and his players will want to give the St Mary's crowd something to celebrate on the final day.

Arsenal, too, will want to finish an ultimately underwhelming campaign in a positive manner. Mikel Arteta's side were surely targeting the Premier League title this term and have fallen short – with their trophy drought now at five years after defeats in the domestic cups and a Champions League semi-final exit.

Arteta has admitted he is "unsatisfied and upset" to be ending the season empty handed and he will be determined to win away at Southampton to carry some momentum into the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Southampton v Arsenal kick-off time

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on a bumper episode of Match of the Day on Sunday night.

Can you live stream Southampton v Arsenal online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Can you listen to Southampton v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

