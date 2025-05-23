The clip sees the investigation team, including Connor Swindells's Ed McCusker, Tony Curran's Harry Bell, Patrick J Adams's Dick Marquise and Eddie Marsan's Tom Thurman, preparing to recreate the blast from the bomb that went off on board the Pan Am 103 at a test site.

They are hoping the results from this test will tell them where the bomb was loaded onto the plane, and get them one step closer to finding out who the perpetrator behind the attack was.

Connor Swindells as DS Ed McCusker, Tony Curran as DCI Harry Bell, Patrick J Adams as Dick Marquise and Eddie Marsan as Tom Thurman in The Bombing of Pan Am 103 BBC/World Productions

The synopsis for episode 3 states: "Evidence is discovered amid the wreckage that could represent a potential breakthrough. It suggests that the Lockerbie bomb bears the accidental signature of a known terrorist organisation. This could change the course of the entire investigation.

"Representatives of the Scottish police head to Washington to collaborate with their FBI colleagues and share vital new evidence. Progress looks promising, but the CIA appears to be withholding crucial intelligence on a possible bomb maker."

The series is based on the true story of the Lockerbie bombing, which took place in 1988 and left 270 people dead. It was the worst ever terror attack on British soil and the first major act of terrorism against US citizens.

Alongside Swindells, Adams, Curran and Marsan, the drama also stars Merritt Wever, whose character Kathryn Turman will be introduced in the third episode, as well as Peter Mullan, Nicholas Gleaves, Lauren Lyle and Phyllis Logan.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 25th May, with new episodes premiering at 9pm on Sundays and Mondays.

