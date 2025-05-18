But what else do we know about Marquise, where is he now, and what has Adams said about portraying him in the six-part series?

Read on for everything you need to know about Dick Marquise, as played by Patrick J Adams in The Bombing of Pan Am 103.

Who is Dick Marquise, as seen in The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

Patrick J Adams as Dick Marquise in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. BBC/World Productions

Richard A Marquise, known as Dick, is a former FBI special agent, who led on the investigation into the Lockerbie bombing, given its US connections. The flight was on an American plane bound for the US, and 190 Americans were among the 270 people killed.

Marquise spent time in both Scotland and at home investigating and building his case, to try and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

He was one of a number of individuals who were involved in the Lockerbie case - also including Ed McCusker, Tom Thurman and Kathryn Turman - who executive producer Adam Morane-Griffiths formed a relationship with as he researched and prepped for the series.

Lead writer Jonathan Lee said that the team had "many hours of conversations" with Marquise.

He noted: "Dick led the FBI investigation and learned along the way to let the human side of these events into his investigations.

"Speaking to him about that now, over 30 years later, was totally fascinating. He has kept in touch with so many of the people he worked with over the course of this case."

What happened to Dick Marquise?

The real-life FBI Special Agent Richard Marquise. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Since working on the Lockerbie investigation with the FBI, Marquise has gone on to have roles away from the Bureau, working in anti-terrorism and as a consultant on such matters. He was also, for a time, the vice president of the Institute for Intergovernmental Research.

During the development and production of The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Marquise spent time with Patrick J Adams, who played him in the series.

Adams said of playing Marquise: "Playing Dick Marquise has been a real honour. I’ve only played a real person on two other occasions. One was John Glenn, one of the Mercury astronauts, and unfortunately he was no longer with us.

"This is the first time I’ve played someone where I’ve had the opportunity to really interact with them and ask them questions, which I have done ceaselessly. It’s an incredible thing as an actor to have access to somebody who has the lived experience that Dick Marquise has.

"He was completely enveloped by this investigation, and to this day, going on almost 80 years old, he remembers every detail of it. He is so excited to share that information with anyone and he welcomed me with open arms. He is so excited this story is going to be told and that more people will understand what went into it from every angle."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Adams continued: "To play him, to play someone who found themselves at the forefront of the American arm of this investigation, is such a gift, especially as he’s an incredible person. He is someone who very early on understood that they were working at a disadvantage in this investigation because they didn’t know how to communicate.

"His whole life has been about how it is fine if you have a lot of information and intelligence, but if we’re not willing to communicate it and to share it then what are we doing? Ultimately, I think that is a fantastic part of the story, it’s about people connecting and communicating with each other."

Adams also visited the real town of Lockerbie with both Marquise and Thurman, and spoke with them about what they found when they first arrived at the scene.

He called it "one of the most profound experiences and like a pilgrimage of sorts".

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th May, with new episodes premiering at 9pm every Sunday and Monday for three weeks.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.