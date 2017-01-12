EastEnders has tonight revealed Michelle Fowler’s big secret – with the Albert Square returnee confessing to a relationship with a 17-year-old student by the name of Preston.

Michelle told Sharon that she’d fled Florida (where the age of consent is 18) after her illicit affair was exposed in the run-up to Christmas.

As Michelle revealed, Preston’s mum found out about what was going on and sparked a showdown that caused ructions both in Michelle’s admittedly loveless marriage and in her relationship with son Mark.

The admission came during a heart to heart between the two best friends that saw Michelle admit to having broken the law.

Although Sharon was initially insistent that some secrets should have remained secret, she eventually agreed to give Michelle safe haven in Walford following the break-up of her marriage.

Viewers have yet to see whether Michelle’s husband Tim will pursue her to the UK – or if Preston himself will show his face at some point in the future…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

