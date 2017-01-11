Jess Wright and her friend Duane Lamonte are taking on Dance Dance Dance, the new ITV entertainment show which sees celebrities pair up with a partner of their choice to perform dances from music videos and movies.

Find out everything you need to know about the ITV series – and get to know the celebrity couple below:

Who is Jess Wright?

31-year-old Jess Wright was a regular fixture in The Only Way is Essex from its beginnings in 2010 until she left in 2016. She was part of the original group, joining the show alongside many family members including her brother, former Strictly contestant Mark Wright.

Who is Duane Lamonte?

Duane auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 and 2009, when he was in his early 20s and employed as a youth worker. He got through both times, though never to the live shows: he reached Boot Camp the first year and Judges' Houses the second.

He now works as a dance and singing teacher, and met Jess at a local restaurant a couple of years ago.

Can they dance?

Jess may struggle in this competition. She does not have as much dance training as some of the other contestants, and seemed a little hesitant ahead of the show – even her own music video, Dance All Night, didn't feature that much dancing.

The judges gave her plenty of constructive criticism after her duet to Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho, suggesting that she needed to do more than just smile. That said, she's confessed to being ultra-competitive and determined to win.

But she did make an excellent choice when she picked Duane as her partner, as his solo to Usher's OMG showed. Duane's a natural.

Dance Dance Dance airs at 6.30pm on Sundays on ITV