It's been a long year since we last set foot on the Death in Paradise island of Saint-Marie. But, with Christmas over and the January cold setting in, the BBC1 whodunnit is meant to help us dream of sunny – and hopefully not too crime-ridden – climes.

But what did you think of Kris Marshall's Death in Paradise return? Did it bring well-needed sunshine into your living room this winter, or did it leave you feeling cold?

Let us know what you thought of the series six opening episode in the comments section below...