EastEnders star Samantha Womack has marked her exit from the BBC1 soap with a swim at a health spa!

Viewers last night saw her character Ronnie Mitchell and sister Roxy killed off after the pair drowned in a swimming pool.

But it seems that this hasn't deterred Womack from getting back into the water. Taking the Twitter, the actress said:

Started my day off at @champneys with a....... swim in the pool!Pleased to announce I am now enjoying breakfast. Thank you champneys Tring x — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) January 2, 2017

All of which is a far cry from her reaction yesterday when - following the outpouring of tweets from fans - she seemed traumatised by the broadcast of her final episode.

I'm sorry I can't respond to any comments..I'm honestly broken. An appropriate end to the darkest year ever.@OfficialRita @RealScottMaslen 💔 — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) January 1, 2017

Co-star Rita Simons - who played Roxy - was also at a loss for words:

Thank you all for your lovely tweets. I don't really have words right now. But words will come.. in good time #R&R — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) January 1, 2017

But the pair's EastEnders colleagues were quick to praise the actresses for their performances. Danny Dyer wrote:

Two beautifully complex Eastenders Icons. On screen chemistry personified. Nothing but love for ya's #missed. @Sam_Womack @OfficialRita X — Danny Dyer (@MrDDyer) January 1, 2017

And Scott Maslen - who plays Ronnie's widower Jack - added:

