EastEnders star Samantha Womack has marked her exit from the BBC1 soap with a swim at a health spa!
Viewers last night saw her character Ronnie Mitchell and sister Roxy killed off after the pair drowned in a swimming pool.
But it seems that this hasn't deterred Womack from getting back into the water. Taking the Twitter, the actress said:
All of which is a far cry from her reaction yesterday when - following the outpouring of tweets from fans - she seemed traumatised by the broadcast of her final episode.
Co-star Rita Simons - who played Roxy - was also at a loss for words:
But the pair's EastEnders colleagues were quick to praise the actresses for their performances. Danny Dyer wrote:
And Scott Maslen - who plays Ronnie's widower Jack - added:
