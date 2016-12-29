Trains have never been so popular. Well, they've never been so popular on TV.

This year Michael Portillo chugged across America, Chris Tarrant braved more extreme railway journeys, Paul Merton discovered the joy of request stops, and historian Ruth Goodman travelled back in time in Full Steam Ahead.

BBC4 even held its first Trainspotting Live week, which had nothing to do with Irvine Welsh and everything to do with rail stock. Tonight the latest Slow TV essay is an hour at the footplate of the Flying Scotsman (BBC4, 9pm).

If you enjoy the ride, why not give trainspotting a go in 2017? Here are nine excellent places to start, where you can enjoy lovely scenery as well as the sight of classic locomotives.

1. Bluebell Railway, Sussex

Chugging along the border of East and West Sussex, the Bluebell Railway has been preserved by volunteers for over 50 years. The railway is home to the second largest collection of steam locomotives (the National Rail Museum in York is the only collection to beat it). It’s also a great place to couple trainspotting with stunning scenery. There are a number of walks along the railways line (where in late April and May you will be greeted by an abundance of bluebells) and the final stop is Sheffield Park, a National Trust property in lovely Capability Brown-landscaped grounds.

2. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scottish Highlands

Framed by the Scottish Highlands, the Glenfinnan Viaduct will make you see trainspotting in a totally different way. Its Jacobite steam train famously doubled as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films, and there is certainly something magical about the spectacular backdrop. There are trails around the track for all levels of experience and you can brush up on your locomotive history at the Glenfinnan Station Museum.

3. Whitby, North Yorkshire

The picturesque seaside town of Whitby boasts an equally picturesque railway line. It runs beside the River Esk down to the pretty port. Head to New Bridge for views of the railway, fisherman’s boats, Whitby Abbey and the sea. Look out for the heritage trains of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which run every day.

Radio Times Travel: Beamish, Whitby and the North Yorkshire Moors railway from £279pp

4. North York Moors National Park

Strolling through the North York Moors National Park, it’s not uncommon to hear the whistle of a steam engine from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. The line, which runs all the way to Whitby, winds its way through the moors. Head to the Skelton Tower at Corn Hill Point for a great view of the line. Don't miss quaint Goathland railway station where you'll glimpse some impressive locomotives.

5. Porthmadog, North Wales

This small coastal town within the Snowdonia National Park features not one but two historic railway lines: the Welsh Highland Heritage Line and the Ffestiniog Railway. So it's a great place for some scenic trainspotting.

6. Llangollen Railway, North Wales

What could be more tranquil than the sound of the River Dee coupled with the calming chug of a steam train? The chain bridge in the charming Denbighshire town of Llangollen overlooks a railway line where you can spot an array of steam trains.

Radio Times Travel: Steam Railways of Austria, from £679pp

7. Exmoor National Park

1,000 feet above sea level and with stunning views of Exmoor, Woody Bay station is where you'll find England's highest narrow-gauge railway: Lynton & Barnstaple. More than 80 years after its closure in 1935, the line is staffed entirely by volunteers.

8. Bath

Pack a picnic and head for Sydney Gardens, 18th century pleasure gardens in the city centre. It's the perfect place to see the trains roll into Bath Spa train station.

9. Toddington, Gloucestershire

Standing on the platform at Toddington, it can feel as if time has stood still for decades. It's one of the stops on the Gloucestershire & Warwickshire Steam Railway and is surrounded by rolling Cotswolds countryside – pick up a guide to local "Railway Rambles" at the station to make the most of it.

