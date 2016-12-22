It's the final week of MasterChef: the Professionals, and there are just four chefs left cooking for the win.

Arnaud Kaziewicz, Elly Wentworth, Gary Maclean and Matt Healy compete across three days before the winner is crowned on Thursday 22 December.

Arnaud Kaziewicz

How do you feel about making it to the final?

I thought I may make it to the quarter-final but I never expected I would make it to the final. I am so overwhelmed by it all and super excited. It has been 10 years since I cooked in restaurants and I’m very happy with my dishes so far.

Has it been harder than you expected?

I knew it would be hard but, wow, this has got to be the hardest challenge I have had in my career. With long filming days, you have so little time to cook the dishes you have created. The kitchen is like a time machine and before you know it, you only have 10 minutes left! You have to be super creative as there are so many dishes required by the show. It is about speed, ability and creativity.

What’s been the best moment so far for you?

William Sitwell said he didn’t remember eating anything on this show as good as my Chocolate Delice that I cooked for the critics. This was fantastic.

And the worst?

The low point in the competition for me was when I did the Skills Test and totally lost my nerves and destroyed the amazing asparagus. It was so simple, yet I messed it up.

Were there any times you felt like giving up?

I never give up. But following the Dish of Love, we had to come back and cook again. I was so tired that giving up crossed my mind, but I carried on as I wanted to make my wife proud.

Which critic did you find the most intimidating?

Jay Rayner is at the top of his game so I was a little worried whether he would like my food or not, but I stuck to my guns and always cooked what I believe in.

What are your views on foam, gravel and gel?

I like traditional cooking techniques but I think modern approaches do work for some dishes. I am not that keen on gravels and the like and would rather concentrate on flavours. I think it’s important for chefs to be able to express themselves through what they like to cook so if it is beetroot gravel, so be it. I just won’t order it personally.

Marcus Wareing caused a stir when he said that Yorkshire Puddings don’t go with a roast chicken dinner. Do you agree?

Marcus loves traditional cooking so I understand he wants to keep Yorkshire puddings where they belong. I don’t like Yorkshire Puddings so I am not fussed!

How would winning MasterChef: the Professionals change your life?

I would love to be involved in a cooking programme where I would take viewers on a journey through food markets in France. This is what I would like to do following MasterChef. My career is very exciting so I am very happy with I have right now.

