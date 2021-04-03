Best TV and films to watch on Easter Saturday – what to watch this weekend

An Easter weekend requires at least a few films and quality TV – luckily we’ve sifted through the TV guide to bring you the very best Easter Saturday has to offer.

So from the conclusion of Saturday Night Takeaway to blockbuster movie premieres to a few classic repeats, there’s something for everyone this long weekend.

Let’s start with some top picks.

What’s on ITV on Easter Saturday?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway at 8pm

ITV

After a series featuring a chart-topping sea shanty, the long-awaited return of Chums, and no live audience whatsoever, Ant and Dec are capping off their ever-popular variety show with an Easter extravaganza. Mo Farah will be following Ant and Dec’s orders in the popular Get Out Me Ear! segment, while Mo Gilligan will be the guest announcer introducing the conclusions to Double Trouble and Ant vs. Dec.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow at 8:35pm

ITV

Alan Carr’s retro gameshow mashup returns for another series, kicking things off with a celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right. Harry and Sandra Redknapp and Martin and Shirlie Kemp are the two couples guessing higher or lower to win a jackpot for charity in an episode that would fit just as well in the Easter weekend schedules in the 1980s.

What’s on BBC One on Easter Saturday?

Keeping Faith at 9pm

BBC

The third series of the breakout Welsh hit Keeping Faith continues, with Torchwood’s Eve Myles as the small-town lawyer whose life goes into limbo following the disappearance of her husband. In this second episode, Faith is thrown by the reappearance of the mysterious Rose after 25 years – can she stay focused on the case of teenage cancer patient Osian?

Casualty at 8:20pm

It’s a big episode for Connie this week, with actress Amanda Mealing confirmed to be taking an extended break after this episode. Connie’s daughter Grace is right in the thick of it this week after she makes a mistake while trying to save Ollie’s life – could Connie’s furious reaction divide mother and daughter forever?

Pointless Celebrities at 10am

Easter Saturday is a perfect time for light-hearted fare such as Pointless, with this week a celebrity stand-up special. Rosie Jones, Miles Jupp, Russell Kane, Lucy Beaumont, Rhys James, Lloyd Griffith, Phil Wang and Sindhu Vee are the contestants more used to providing funny answers rather than correct ones – let alone responses no one else has thought of.

What’s on BBC Two on Easter Saturday?

Easter from King’s at 7pm

BBC/Leon Hargreaves/King's college

Daniel Hyde’s world-famous choir remind us that Easter isn’t just about chocolate with these carols from King’s College Cambridge. Hymns include Ubi Caritas, God So Loved the World and When I Survey the Wondrous Cross, as well as traditional readings of the King James Bible.

Life in Ten Pictures at 9pm

A new documentary series charting celebrity’s lives through 10 defining photos, starting with the rather eventful life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. It’s an intimate and emotional approach starting with the rock star as a baby in Zanzibar and ending with a private snap shortly before death, showing every side to Mercury in between – from the flamboyant showman known the world over to the shy art student and cat lover behind his persona.

What’s on NOW TV?

Scoob!

What would have been the first big-screen Scooby-Doo movie in 15 years, this animated reboot explores the origins of the iconic cowardly dog as well as adding other classic Hanna-Barbera animated characters into the mix. It features an all-star cast too – listen out for the voices of Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez, Mark Wahlberg, and veteran voice actor Frank Welker.

Best Movies on Easter Saturday

What movies are on BBC Two on Easter Saturday?

Death on the Nile at 1:50pm

The Kenneth Branagh remake may keep getting endlessly delayed, but this 1978 adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most famous novels is screening today for all to watch. The title nicely sums up the plot of this Poirot classic, which features screen legends such as Peter Ustinov, Bette Davis and Maggie Smith.

Evil under the Sun at 9:15pm

It’s a full-on Agatha Christie marathon on BBC Two, with Peter Ustinov returning as iconic detective Hercule Poirot for a second outing. Poirot remains in warm climates, this time on an Adriatic holiday island investigating the murder of glamorous stage actress (Diana Rigg).

What movies are on Channel 4 on Easter Saturday?

BlackKklansman at 9pm

A network premiere, Spike Lee’s universally praised biopic tells the unbelievable true story of an African American police officer who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. With a sprinkling of humour and powerful comparisons to modern-day America from director Spike Lee, this film propelled breakout star John David Washington to a role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

What movies are on ITV on Good Friday?

Despicable Me at 3:15pm on ITV2

It’s hard to think of a time when Minions weren’t an all-encompassing pop culture phenomenon, but before their billion-dollar spin-off movie they were merely amusing side characters in this charming animation. Supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) adopts three children to aid him in his criminal plan to steal the moon – but soon finds some things are more important than evil heists…

Wonder Woman at 8pm on ITV2

It’s been a busy few months for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who starred in her own sequel Wonder Woman 1984 in December and the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League in March. You can see how it all began in her critically praised 2017 origin story however, which sees the iconic Amazonian travel through World War One Europe to find the god of war Ares.

What movies are on Sky One on Easter Saturday?

The Da Vinci Code at 9pm

A phenomenon when it was released in 2006, this adaptation of Dan Brown’s controversial novel sees Tom Hanks as the Harvard symbologist accused of murder who uncovers a two-thousand-year-old conspiracy hiding the location of the Holy Grail. It certainly makes for an alternative religious viewing this Easter weekend – with two sequels also available, namely 2009’s Angels and Demons and 2016’s Inferno.

