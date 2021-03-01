Casualty’s Connie Beauchamp to leave as Amanda Mealing takes break from show

It’s end of an era for Casualty. Amanda Mealing, who has been playing Holby City hospital’s steely Clinial Lead Connie Beauchamp for 18 years, is leaving the medical drama. For now, at least.

Connie has been on quite the journey since she made the jump to Casualy from Holby City back in 2014. From her tumultuous relationship with Jacob (Charles Venn) to most recently steering the ED through the pandemic in the show’s special COVID-19 episode, the character has been through a lot.

In a statement released by the BBC, the broadcaster confirmed Connie would be “putting her personal life ahead of her career for once”, though we’re not sure what exactly that means yet.

Speaking of her exit, Mealing said: “It has been the most remarkable privilege to play Connie for the last 18 years. When she first hit our screens there were few female leads that weren’t ‘the wife of…’, ‘the mistress of…’ or needed ‘rescuing’. Most important for me is knowing that Connie has inspired so many women and young girls to seek careers, seek independence and strive to be their best.”

Deborah Sathe, Senior Head of Content Production for Holby City and Casualty, added: “We are going to miss Amanda playing chief of the ED Connie. Connie has led the ED, her team, and our Casualty audience through COVID. The quest to restore Casualty to our screens was not an easy one, and we owe a huge debt to Amanda and the whole team for delivering some of the most extraordinary episodes Casualty has ever broadcast. We look forward to welcoming Connie back onto our screens in due course.”

The actress will not leave the series until late March.

