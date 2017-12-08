What time is Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on TV?

What’s going to happen in this episode?

Mark Hamill is remembering how he and Harrison Ford ordered spotted dick at a restaurant called the Hungry Horse when they were making Star Wars. You don’t get that with Nigella. But Jamie’s pulling power means a visit from sci-fi royalty turns into an enjoyably knockabout occasion on the Southend Pier café.

Hamill does a lightsaber impression with a whole horseradish and makes Yorkshire puddings that could “sink the Death Star”. There’s also a brilliant recipe for caesar salad using brined chicken, and this week Jimmy’s slightly daft-looking DIY “make” involves cooking whelks in a wheelbarrow. It’ll never catch on.

Review by David Butcher

Who are Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty?

While you’ll probably have no problem recognise star chef and healthy eating campaigner Jamie Oliver, you may struggle placing his co-host. Doherty was made famous for the show Jimmy's Farm, which aired on 2004 – 2006. As well as Friday Night Feast, the pair also worked together on Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club.