The six-parter centres around two families who have holiday homes at Lake View Holiday Park: the Hacketts and the Dillons.

While the Hacketts have spent years scrimping and saving to get their lodge, for the uber successful Dillons the Lake District is simply a downgrade from their villa in Ibiza.

Home from Home follows the holiday-makers as they attempt to live in harmony.

Who’s in the cast?

Johnny Vegas leads the cast as Neil, the father of the Hackett family. Emilia Fox, Susan Calman, Adam James and Niky Wardley also star.