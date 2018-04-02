Viewers divided over Mel and Sue's Generation Game reboot
The show was criticised for heavy reliance on innuendo and canned laughter - but others argued that it was intentionally naff
The BBC's rebooted, innuendo-heavy edition of The Generation Game debuted last night, and it provoked a strong reaction from fans.
The episode was the first in a two-part run for the series, which is a re-imagining of the beloved 1970s game show. It featured a strong line-up of celebrity guests including Jonny Vegas, Lorraine Kelly and Pointless host Richard Osman.
A lot of people took to Twitter to critique the show, which is fronted by former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, for its reliance on canned laughter and cheesy jokes - but there was also a lot of people on hand to argue that it's naff-ness is "kind of the point".
#GenerationGame is such a simple, tried and tested popular format that it must have been very difficult to get it this wrong," user Andy Wyatt wrote. "Canned laughter, poor innuendo (especially around the sausage making task) and the set itself were particular lows."
But another user added:"some people are obviously missing the point here. Maybe only those of us over 40 can appreciate the uncomplicated humour of this show. It might be full of double entendre but it always was, that IS the point. I think Mel and Sue are perfect for this!"
Check out the comments from both sides of the argument below.
The bad:
The good:
The Generation Game continues next Sunday at 8pm on BBC1.