A lot of people took to Twitter to critique the show, which is fronted by former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, for its reliance on canned laughter and cheesy jokes - but there was also a lot of people on hand to argue that it's naff-ness is "kind of the point".

"The # GenerationGame is such a simple, tried and tested popular format that it must have been very difficult to get it this wrong," user Andy Wyatt wrote. "Canned laughter, poor innuendo (especially around the sausage making task) and the set itself were particular lows."

But another user added:"some people are obviously missing the point here. Maybe only those of us over 40 can appreciate the uncomplicated humour of this show. It might be full of double entendre but it always was, that IS the point. I think Mel and Sue are perfect for this!"

The Generation Game continues next Sunday at 8pm on BBC1.