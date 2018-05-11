Genre

Ballad or banger? Doesn’t matter. Recent winners include Sweden’s EDM-influenced Mans Zelmerlow, Austria’s bearded balladeer Conchita and Ukraine’s soulful soprano Jamala. But we do know that pop’s most standard beat — 128bpm — often comes last.

While you might assume Eurovision triumph requires something full of bounce and bop, that’s a trap the UK fell into in 2003, with poor Jemini earning exactly nul points

Key

Since 2000, 12 winners have performed in a minor key, including 2017’s gentle Salvador Sobral, who won for Portugal with a woebegone jazz waltz. And three recent winners — well up on average odds — were in the key of D minor, including Conchita.

Conchita Wurst, Getty Images

Lyrics

If you’re going to opt for a weathery metaphor, make it a gloomy one. Rain, not sunshine, gets the votes. Winners also sing about flying — take Celine Dion, who won for Switzerland in 1988, with Ne partez pas sans moi, a stonking power ballad that had, yes, a key change…

Key change

Ah, the fabled key change. Well, it turns out it really is a fable. It didn’t used to be, but now — unless you’ve got the lungs of Celine — you really don’t want to go there. Only three winners this century have done it. For the rest, it’s a sign of ambition over imagination. And if there’s one thing the discerning Eurovision audience can’t abide after all these years, it’s a cliché.

