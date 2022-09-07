The tribute gig for Hawkins, who passed away on 25th March 2022 at the age of 50, was the Foo Fighters' first live appearance together since Hawkins' death.

The first of two huge tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place on 3rd September at London’s Wembley Stadium, with Liam Gallagher, Queen, Travis Barker and Rush among the star-studded line-up performing.

A second tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in LA on Tuesday 27th September, with proceeds from both shows going towards Music Support and MusiCares.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on 25th March, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised,” Foo Fighters previously said in a statement.

They continued: “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Tickets for both gigs quickly sold out, but don't worry: both concerts are being streamed around the globe and then being made available on-demand. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the gig as well as who's in the line-up.

How to watch Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in the UK

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Getty

The concert is available to watch on-demand on Paramount Plus, which launched on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 in the UK.

For UK viewers, the service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Potential Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK and Ireland can also take up a free seven-day trial before committing to a paid membership.

Existing Sky Cinema customers on Sky platforms can enjoy Paramount Plus at no additional cost, which is a huge incentive to sign up for Sky Cinema if you haven’t already.

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert line-up: full 50-song set list

Liam Gallagher kicked off the evening’s musical performances with two Oasis songs which he performed alongside members of the Foo Fighters.

The full setlist was as follows:

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – ‘Live Forever’

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim and Nile

Rodgers – ‘Let’s Dance’ (David Bowie cover)

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim and Nile

Rodgers – ‘Modern Love’ (David Bowie cover)

Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – ‘Psycho Killer’ (Talking Heads cover)

Kesha, Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – ‘Children Of The Revolution’ (T-Rex cover)

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘Louise’

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘Range Rover Bitch’

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘It’s Over’

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese – ‘On Fire’ (Van Halen cover)

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner and Dave Grohl – ‘Last Goodbye’ (Jeff Buckley cover)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner and Dave Grohl – ‘Grace’ (Jeff Buckley cover)

Supergrass – ‘Going Out’

Supergrass – ‘Alright’

Supergrass – ‘Caught By The Fuzz’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Gunman’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Precious’

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Tattooed Love Boys’

The Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Brass In Pocket’

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney and Jason Falkner – ‘Valerie’ (Amy Winehouse cover)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Back In Black’ (AC/DC cover)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Let There Be Rock’ (AC/DC cover)

Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)

Rush and Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’

Rush and Dave Grohl – ‘Working Man’

Rush and Omar Hakim – ‘YYZ’

Queen, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor and Luke Spiller – ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’

Queen, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – ‘Somebody To Love’

Brian May – ‘Love Of My Life’

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘Times Like These’

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Monkey Wrench’

Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – ‘Learn To Fly’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘These Days’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim – ‘Oh! Darling’ (The Beatles cover)

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim – ‘Helter Skelter’ (The Beatles cover)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Aurora’

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Dave Grohl – ‘Everlong’

