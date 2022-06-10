Of the two dates, one is scheduled for September at Wembley Stadium, in London. The other will take place in Los Angeles later that month.

Foo Fighters have announced two huge tribute gigs to remember Taylor Hawkins, the group's drummer who died in March of this year.

Buy Foo Fighters tickets — Taylor Hawkins tribute show | 3rd September, Wembley Stadium, London

Hawkins recorded nine studio albums with the Foo Fighters between 1999 and 2021, making him a stalwart of the group and a fan favourite.

His family offered a touching tribute to Hawkins on Twitter, via his account. His wife Alison said: "Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them [...] In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."

Foo Fighters tickets: when is the Taylor Hawkins tribute gig in London?

The one-off tribute gig is set to take place in London's iconic Wembley Stadium on 3rd September 2022.

The American tribute gig will take place in LA's Kia Forum on 27th September.

When do Foo Fighters tickets for on sale for the tribute gig?

A presale event for 'past bookers' is currently running at the time of writing, with the general sale set to begin Friday 17th June, at 9am.

Right now, no support acts have been confirmed, but there are sure to be some big names in support, given the huge venue and occasion. Recently, the Foo Fighters have been supported by the likes of Loose Articles and St. Vincent.