A box-office weekend of drama will see Roman Reigns duel Cody Rhodes for control of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.

WrestleMania is back for a two-day extravaganza of pro-wrestling action in Hollywood – and fans around the world will be desperate to tune in on TV and live stream.

Also on the bill, Logan Paul faces Seth Rollins in a crowd-pleasing clash while Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley battle for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

You can expect all manner of celebrities and surprise appearances throughout the night, particularly in the glitz and glam of Hollywood surroundings.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE WrestleMania 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

Read more: Best WWE wrestlers of all time | Best female WWE superstars 2023 | Best male WWE superstars 2023

When is WWE WrestleMania 2023?

WWE WrestleMania 2023 takes place on Saturday 1st April and Sunday 2nd April 2023, but British fans must wait until 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning and Monday morning to tune in.

WWE WrestleMania TV channel

WWE WrestleMania will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.

The cost covers both nights of entertainment so you can tune in for every moment and soak up all the drama.

Watch WWE WrestleMania live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE WrestleMania 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE WrestleMania 2023:

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley – WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka – WWE Raw Women's Championship

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) v Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Gunther (c) v Drew McIntyre v Sheamus – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena – WWE United States Championship

Rey Mysterio v Dominik Mysterio

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch v Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins v Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar v Omos

Edge v Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez v Natalya and Shotzi v Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler v Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville – Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) v Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) v The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) v Braun Strowman and Ricochet – Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.