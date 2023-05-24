SmackDown and Raw are the weekly offerings, allowing fans to soak up all the drama on a regular basis, with all roads leading up to events such as Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, traditionally known as pay-per-views.

WWE continues to beam its product across the globe with regular, weekly shows and massive Premium Live Events across the world.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in and soak up as much of the drama as possible to follow the adventures of their favourite superstars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE events on TV and live stream in the UK.

How to watch WWE in the UK on TV

Regular WWE events such as SmackDown and Raw will be broadcast live on BT Sport each week.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport Box Office

WWE PPV events will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for one-off fees, to be determined ahead of each event.

Watch WWE live stream

All WWE events will be live streamed regardless of whether they are PPV or not.

PPV: Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Regular: You can watch regular events with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE weekly schedule 2023

All UK time.

WWE Raw – every Tuesday 1am (BT Sport 1)

WWE NXT – every Wednesday 1am (BT Sport 1)

WWE SmackDown – every Saturday 1am (BT Sport 1)

WWE PPV schedule 2023

2023

27th May

Night of Champions (BT Sport Box Office)

1st July

Money in the Bank (BT Sport Box Office)

5th August

SummerSlam (BT Sport Box Office)

2024

6th/7th April

WrestleMania XL (BT Sport Box Office)

