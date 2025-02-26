He is aiming for the right to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship belt in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Bayley and Roxanne Perez duel in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto 2025 live on TV and online.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will take place in the early hours of Sunday 2nd March 2025 for British fans.

The event starts at 12am (midnight) UK time running into Sunday morning.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on TV

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto 2025 live stream online

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 match card

Check out the match schedule for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

Men's Elimination Chamber match - CM Punk v John Cena v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Damian Priest v Seth Rollins

Women's Elimination Chamber match - Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Alexa Bliss v Naomi v Bayley v Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn v Kevin Owens

Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton v Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

