Although we've not seen too many bona fide A-listers in the crowd so far, there have nevertheless been a fair few well-known people spotted enjoying the action – and that list only seems likely to grow on the second night, which will see WWE legend John Cena make his final appearance on the greatest stage of all.

Perhaps we'll even see an appearance from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on celebrities spotted at WWE WrestleMania 2025.

Which celebrities appeared at WWE WrestleMania 2025?

Night 1

Rick Rubin and Jelly Roll

Rick Rubin and Jelly Roll attend WrestleMania 41. Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Legendary record producer Rick Rubin – who has worked with everyone from the Beastie Boys and Lady Gaga to Metallica and Johnny Cash – was one of the biggest names spotted in the crowd on the first night of the event.

He was joined by rapper and country singer Jelly Roll, who had earlier performed his rendition of God Bless America to open the show.

O'Shea Jackson Jr

O'Shea Jackson Jr. attends WrestleMania 41. Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Another big name who could be seen enjoying the action was O'Shea Jackson Jr – actor, rapper and son of the legendary Ice Cube.

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty attends WrestleMania 41. Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images

Rapper Lil Yachty – who coincidentally previously appeared with O'Shea Jackson Jr in 2019 romcom Long Shot – was another famous face who the cameras caught in the crowd.

George Kittle

George Kittle attends WrestleMania 41. Photo by Cooper Neil/WWE via Getty Images

One who probably won't be too familiar to UK fans (unless you follow American football), George Kittle plays for the NFL side San Francisco 49ers as a tight-end. He was clearly greatly enjoying his time off – seen downing an entire glass of beer!

Michael Che

Michael Che attends WrestleMania 41. Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images

Another star who's better known across the pond than he is on these shores, Michael Che has been a key cast member on Saturday Night Live for over a decade, and previously appeared as a special guest at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh attends WrestleMania 41. Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Lilly Singh is a Canadian YouTuber and television host who previously fronted an NBC late night show – and has also been spotted enjoying WrestleMania in previous years.

Criss Angel

Magician and illusionist Criss Angel – who holds multiple world records – was also spotted in the crowd. He is best known for his reality series Criss Angel Mindfreak, which aired between 2005 and 2010.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 on TV and live stream

WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

WWE WrestleMania 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

