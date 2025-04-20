Which celebrities appeared at WrestleMania 2025?
Famous faces are a huge part of WrestleMania 41.
There's no doubt that WWE WrestleMania is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar – and so it's no surprise that, year after year, several famous faces from across the entertainment world flock to watch the action unfolding live.
This year's event – the 41st since it all started back on 1985 – got under way yesterday (Saturday 19th April) with the first of its two nights, with the main event seeing Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins fighting it out.
Although we've not seen too many bona fide A-listers in the crowd so far, there have nevertheless been a fair few well-known people spotted enjoying the action – and that list only seems likely to grow on the second night, which will see WWE legend John Cena make his final appearance on the greatest stage of all.
Perhaps we'll even see an appearance from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on celebrities spotted at WWE WrestleMania 2025.
Night 1
Rick Rubin and Jelly Roll
Legendary record producer Rick Rubin – who has worked with everyone from the Beastie Boys and Lady Gaga to Metallica and Johnny Cash – was one of the biggest names spotted in the crowd on the first night of the event.
He was joined by rapper and country singer Jelly Roll, who had earlier performed his rendition of God Bless America to open the show.
O'Shea Jackson Jr
Another big name who could be seen enjoying the action was O'Shea Jackson Jr – actor, rapper and son of the legendary Ice Cube.
Lil Yachty
Rapper Lil Yachty – who coincidentally previously appeared with O'Shea Jackson Jr in 2019 romcom Long Shot – was another famous face who the cameras caught in the crowd.
George Kittle
One who probably won't be too familiar to UK fans (unless you follow American football), George Kittle plays for the NFL side San Francisco 49ers as a tight-end. He was clearly greatly enjoying his time off – seen downing an entire glass of beer!
Michael Che
Another star who's better known across the pond than he is on these shores, Michael Che has been a key cast member on Saturday Night Live for over a decade, and previously appeared as a special guest at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh is a Canadian YouTuber and television host who previously fronted an NBC late night show – and has also been spotted enjoying WrestleMania in previous years.
Criss Angel
Magician and illusionist Criss Angel – who holds multiple world records – was also spotted in the crowd. He is best known for his reality series Criss Angel Mindfreak, which aired between 2005 and 2010.
