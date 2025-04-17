Both Saturday and Sunday will no doubt be littered with surprises and special guests as WWE attempt to outdo the explosive events of last year, but as always, fans have been left guessing as to exactly who is going to show up.

The Rock never fails to excite audiences, and after the wrestling legend made his presence felt at WrestleMania 40, competing on Night 1 and then appearing again the following evening to wreak havoc, questions are being asked about whether he will be back this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest on whether The Rock will make an appearance at WrestleMania 2025 live on TV and online.

Will The Rock appear at WWE WrestleMania 2025?

The Rock is not scheduled to compete on either Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, but he is expected to appear at some point across the two days.

The 52-year-old's match at last year's event was his first after an eight-year break, partnering Roman Reigns to beat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match.

The People's Champion has appeared sporadically at WWE shows since, and while there has been no official confirmation that he will be at WrestleMania this year, it would be something of a shock if he doesn't show his face.

He has been involved in the storyline ahead of the world title fight between Rhodes and John Cena on Sunday night, so it would be no surprise to see him show up while the two are in the ring.

Whether or not he will wrestle remains to be seen, but there is a feeling he has a part to play in proceedings.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 on TV and live stream

WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

WWE WrestleMania 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

