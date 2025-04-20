WrestleMania 2025 card: Night 2 matches on Sunday confirmed
We round up the match card for WrestleMania 41 on Night 2.
WrestleMania 41 continues into a second day following an explosive night of action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – and it's only going to escalate from here.
John Cena makes his final appearance at WrestleMania tonight prior to his retirement later this year.
He faces Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster Undisputed WWE Championship battle, but their duel isn't the only massive showdown to enjoy.
IYO SKY, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley grapple for the WWE Women's World title, while Logan Paul returns to the ring against AJ Styles in a singles match.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the WWE WrestleMania 2025 match card on Night 2.
When is WWE WrestleMania 2025?
WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place over two nights on Saturday 19th April 2025 and Sunday 20th April 2025.
The event starts at 12am (midnight) UK time running into the early hours of Sunday and Monday mornings.
WWE WrestleMania 2025 match card (Night 2)
Check out the match schedule for WWE WrestleMania 2025:
- Main event: Cody Rhodes (C) v John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- IYO SKY (C) v Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World title
- Bron Breakker (C) v Penta v Finn Balor v Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (C) v Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Damian Priest v Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight
- AJ Styles v Logan Paul
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 on TV and live stream
WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.
Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
WWE WrestleMania 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.
The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.
