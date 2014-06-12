Nickname: Les Bleus

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Captain: Hugo Lloris

FIFA ranking: 16

Strengths

France’s zesty new squad packs pace and muscle – they’ve also got some tasty attacking options on the bench that will be raring to make an impact.

Weaknesses

Mathieu Valbuena is proof that special things can come in small packages, but he loves drifting inside – leaving France’s right flank exposed to attacks.

Star man

Yohan Cabaye, 28: He’s not the biggest name on the teamsheet but France’s Group E rivals would all take a draw against them – so as chief playmaker, Cabaye’s got a big part to play.

2014 SQUAD LOWDOWN

Most capped: Karim Benzema, 65 caps

Top scorer: Karim Benzema, 19 goals

Most represented club: Arsenal, PSG, 3 players

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1

SWITZERLAND

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Playing style: Counter-attack

Strengths: The game plan – they’ve lost just once in two years

Weaknesses: They don’t have a reliable striker

Star man: Bayern sub Xherdan Shaqiri – he packs serious pace and power

ECUADOR

Formation: 4-4-2 (4-3-3)

Playing style: Counter-attack

Strengths: Jaw-dropping fitness levels

Weaknesses: Their bang average centre-backs

Star man: Goal-grabber Felipe Caicedo – no one can match his strike rate

HONDURAS

Formation: 4-4-2

Playing style: Defensive

Strengths: A hustling, bustling midfield

Weaknesses: They’re the least skilful team at the tournament

Star man: MLS striker Jerry Bengtson – he rustled up nine goals in qualifying

