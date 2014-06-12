World Cup 2014: guide to Group E
Read Match of the Day's quick guide to all the teams in Group E, featuring France, Switzerland, Ecuador, Honduras
FRANCE | SWITZERLAND | ECUADOR | HONDURAS
FRANCE
Nickname: Les Bleus
Manager: Didier Deschamps
Captain: Hugo Lloris
FIFA ranking: 16
Strengths
France’s zesty new squad packs pace and muscle – they’ve also got some tasty attacking options on the bench that will be raring to make an impact.
Weaknesses
Mathieu Valbuena is proof that special things can come in small packages, but he loves drifting inside – leaving France’s right flank exposed to attacks.
Star man
Yohan Cabaye, 28: He’s not the biggest name on the teamsheet but France’s Group E rivals would all take a draw against them – so as chief playmaker, Cabaye’s got a big part to play.
2014 SQUAD LOWDOWN
Most capped: Karim Benzema, 65 caps
Top scorer: Karim Benzema, 19 goals
Most represented club: Arsenal, PSG, 3 players
Likely formation: 4-2-3-1
SWITZERLAND
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Playing style: Counter-attack
Strengths: The game plan – they’ve lost just once in two years
Weaknesses: They don’t have a reliable striker
Star man: Bayern sub Xherdan Shaqiri – he packs serious pace and power
ECUADOR
Formation: 4-4-2 (4-3-3)
Playing style: Counter-attack
Strengths: Jaw-dropping fitness levels
Weaknesses: Their bang average centre-backs
Star man: Goal-grabber Felipe Caicedo – no one can match his strike rate
HONDURAS
Formation: 4-4-2
Playing style: Defensive
Strengths: A hustling, bustling midfield
Weaknesses: They’re the least skilful team at the tournament
Star man: MLS striker Jerry Bengtson – he rustled up nine goals in qualifying
