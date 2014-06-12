World Cup 2014: guide to Group C
Read Match of the Day's quick guide to all the teams in Group C, featuring Columbia, Ivory Coast, Greece and Japan
COLOMBIA | IVORY COAST | GREECE | JAPAN
COLOMBIA
Nickname: The Coffee Growers
Manager: Jose Pekerman
Captain: Mario Yepes
FIFA ranking: 5
Strengths
The heat out there is absolutely no problem for Colombia – meaning their speedy attacking full-backs will run the opposition ragged.
Weaknesses
This is Colombia’s first World Cup since 1994 – so apart from their manager, who bossed Argentina in 2006, this is a first for all involved.
Star man
James Rodriguez, 22: With his Monaco teammate Radamel Falcao out of action, this speedster’s laser-like through passes will feed Porto goal machine Jackson Martinez instead.
2014 squad lowdown
Most capped: Mario Yepes, 95 caps
Top scorer: Radamel Falcao, 20 goals
Most represented club: Monaco, Napoli, Porto, River Plate, 2 players
Likely formation: 4-4-2
IVORY COAST
Formation: 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1)
Playing style: Attacking
Strengths: Goals – they scored in every one of their qualifiers
Weaknesses: A defence prone to Gerrard-esque slip-ups
Star man: Yaya Toure – he rules the midfield just as he does for City
GREECE
Formation: 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1)
Playing style: Set-piece specialists
Strengths: Grinding out priceless points
Weaknesses: You’ll never see Greece win by two or three goals
Star man: Fulham flop Kostas Mitroglou – he’s got himself fit for action
JAPAN
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Playing style: High-pressing
Strengths: Snappy movement and goals from crosses
Weaknesses: Wasting absolute sitters
Star man: Shinji Okazaki hit 15 Bundesliga goals last season – Japan need him
