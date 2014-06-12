Nickname: The Coffee Growers

Manager: Jose Pekerman

Captain: Mario Yepes

FIFA ranking: 5

Strengths

The heat out there is absolutely no problem for Colombia – meaning their speedy attacking full-backs will run the opposition ragged.

Weaknesses

This is Colombia’s first World Cup since 1994 – so apart from their manager, who bossed Argentina in 2006, this is a first for all involved.

Star man

James Rodriguez, 22: With his Monaco teammate Radamel Falcao out of action, this speedster’s laser-like through passes will feed Porto goal machine Jackson Martinez instead.

2014 squad lowdown

Most capped: Mario Yepes, 95 caps

Top scorer: Radamel Falcao, 20 goals

Most represented club: Monaco, Napoli, Porto, River Plate, 2 players

Likely formation: 4-4-2

IVORY COAST

Formation: 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1)

Playing style: Attacking

Strengths: Goals – they scored in every one of their qualifiers

Weaknesses: A defence prone to Gerrard-esque slip-ups

Star man: Yaya Toure – he rules the midfield just as he does for City

GREECE

Formation: 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1)

Playing style: Set-piece specialists

Strengths: Grinding out priceless points

Weaknesses: You’ll never see Greece win by two or three goals

Star man: Fulham flop Kostas Mitroglou – he’s got himself fit for action

JAPAN

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Playing style: High-pressing

Strengths: Snappy movement and goals from crosses

Weaknesses: Wasting absolute sitters

Star man: Shinji Okazaki hit 15 Bundesliga goals last season – Japan need him

