In the evening, It’s the final of the men’s high jump, with London 2012 bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz hoping to recapture the form of five years ago. With good showings at Rio and the World Indoor Championships last year, he’s in with a chance of a medal.

One of the showpiece events of the night is the women’s 5,000m final, in which Laura Muir will be relishing the chance to test herself against a host of African middle-distance stars.

The women’s discus final holds the prospect of a tantalising contest as two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia tries to regain the world title she lost to Cuba’s Denia Caballero in Beijing in 2015.

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya looks to add to her significant medal haul as she goes in the 800m women’s final.

The men’s 1500m final will see the dominant world champion Asbel Kiprop looking to claim his fourth world title in a row.

The Championships will conclude with the 4x400m relays. Great Britain have medal chances in both events, with the women having claimed bronze at the Rio Olympics and the men coming third at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

Colin Jackson’s pick of the day

Men’s 4x400m relay final 9.15pm BBC1

Like almost every event in this World Championships, the men’s 4x400m relay has an ultra-competitive field, which will make for thrilling viewing.

Great Britain’s men have a tremendous heritage in this event, and this could be one of the most exciting finals of the Championships. If Team GB can stay out of trouble, a medal is definitely on the cards. And what a fitting end to the championships that would be.

Don’t miss

The men’s high jump competition is wide open, so it will be a fascinating final (7.00pm BBC2). Qatar's Mutaz Barshim looked supreme in qualifying, but Britain’s Robbie Grabarz has medalled in the past and always performs on the big stage.

Lynsey Sharp carries Britain’s hopes in the women’s 800m final (8.10pm BBC1). Caster Semenya of South Africa is the clear favourite, but Sharp is coming into form at the right time so this could be the perfect stage for her.

Full schedule

Daytime session

On the red button

7.40am—11.45

BBC2

1.00pm—4.30

12.20pm Women’s 20km race walk

2.20 Men’s 20km race walk

3.55 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 50km race walk

4.00 Medal ceremony: women’s and men’s 20km race walks

Evening session

BBC2

6.35pm Medal ceremony: men’s javelin

6.40 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 4x100m relays

7.00 Men’s high jump final

7.10 Women’s discus final

7.35 Women’s 5,000m final

BBC1

8.00pm—10.00

8.10pm Women’s 800m final

8.30 Men’s 1500m final

8.40 Medal ceremony: women’s 5,000m

8.55 Women’s 4x400m relay final

9.00 Medal ceremony: women’s 800m

9.05 Medal ceremony: women’s discus

9.15 Men’s 4x400m relay final

9.20 Medal ceremony: men’s 1500m 9.25 Medal ceremony: men’s high jump

9.30 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 4x400m relays