This will be a titanic battle between the Canadians and Norwegians; the undoubted favourite is Canadian Mark McMorris. But don’t forget our two big British hopes: I’m tipping Billy Morgan (main picture and right) to win a medal, while Yorkshire boy Jamie Nicholls is arguably the world’s best rail rider. All he needs to do is put his jumps together. Ed Leigh

Figure Skating: Team Ice Dance 5:10pm BBC2

This is the first time a team event has been included, with both men and women competing in the same line-up.

The world’s top ten teams, including Great Britain, have been invited to take part. There are still questions over the new format, but the action will play out over singles, pairs and ice dance. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see how the big medal contenders — especially the Russians — adapt to a team environment. Robin Cousins

Men's Luge 5:10pm BBC2

The feet-first hurtle down an icy track at speeds of over 85mph is often referred to as the most dangerous sport in the Winter Olympics. That reputation was grimly confirmed when Georgian 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili died in a practice run for the 2010 Games. It remains the sternest test of an athlete’s nerve and technique, two attributes reigning Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany has in spades. James Gill

Medals today

Speed Skating: Men's 5,000m; Snowboarding: Men's Slopestyle; Biathlon: Men's 10km Sprint; Cross Country Skiing: Women's Skiathlon; Freestyle Skiing: Women's Moguls

