Snowboarding: Women's Cross, 9:00am BBC2

There's no substitute for experience when you're sharing the course with three other determined competitors. It's the BMX of the Winter Olympics. America's Lindsey Jacobellis missed out on gold in Turin in 2006 when she fell over while showboating in the home straight. She had been cruising to victory. This will be her last chance to make amends for that dreadful mistake. Ed Leigh

Figure skating: Ice Dance, Short Dance 5:15pm BBC2

When Canadian couple Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won Olympic gold at Vancouver 2010, I said their performance was the first that made people forget there had been a Bolero. Virtue and Moir had taken ice dancing to a new level.

Since then, however, Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White have won the world championships and beaten Virtue and Moir. For some reason, these gold-medal challengers have an incredibly friendly rivalry. They train together, they have the same coach, the same choreographer. It works to each pair's advantage.

Ice dance has moved on so far since Torvill and Dean in terms of the required elements - the lifts and carries, spins and detailing. Thirty years on, the competition is still great. Robin Cousins

Bobsleigh: Two-man competition 4:15pm, BBC2

The Jamaicans are back! Twenty-six years after the island nation first entered the Winter Olympics, Winston Watts and Marvin Dixon have qualified for the two-man event in Sochi. Cool Runnings comparisons are unavoidable, but the stakes are real: Watts has invested £100,000 of his own money to be here. James Gill

