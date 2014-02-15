These Games can be at awkward times for viewers back home, and I'd be lying if I didn't think that sometimes player impetus suffers. I hope I'm wrong, but these professional NHL players will perform when they know everybody's watching. Brent Pope

Men's Curling: GB v Canada 10:00am, BBC2

Curling is a huge sport in Canada, and their Olympic trials were highly competitive. They are the favourites in the men's tournament. Team GB won bronze at the world championships last year, but they haven't been showing very good form lately.

Much will depend on the form of skipper David Murdoch. All the direction has to come from him. The "skips" watch the stone and, having read the ice, know what the conditions are like and will call when to sweep and when not to. They're the strategists who can decide whether a game is won or lost. Jackie Lockhart

Men's Skeleton 3:15pm, 4:05pm BBC2

Dominic Parsons, 26, could be Team GB's big story on the track today. The youngest member of Britain's Skeleton team has been sliding since 2005. But this year he made his big breakthrough with a World Cup debut and he's been out-performing the other two GB boys, including our most experienced slider, Kristan Bromley. The clear favourites, however, are the Latvian brothers Martins and Tomass Dukurs. They usually smash everyone, and have just finished first and second in the World Cup. Don't discount the Russians on home ice, either - they're the fastest pushers. Amy Williams

Today at the Games 7:00pm, BBC2

A round-up of today's action with Claire Balding - from medals to falls, news, views and more.

Medals today

Speed skating: Men's 1500m; Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 1500m and Men's 1000m; Ski jumping: Men's Individual LH; Cross Country Skiing: Women's 4 x 5km Relay; Alpine Skiing: Women's Super-G; Skeleton: Men's

