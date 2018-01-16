Federer had just won a straight sets victory against Aljaž Bedene and was being interviewed by tennis legend John McEnroe when Ferrell sauntered onto the court.

“It’s great to be here with Roger Federer and John Mackintosh,” he began, much to McEnroe’s amusement, before asking Federer a series of wonderfully weird questions.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?" he asked. To which Federer replied, “Er, don’t they get eaten at the end?”

Other hard-hitting questions he posed were: “You seem not to age. Are you a witch or a vampire?" and "Do you get tired of fans screaming 'C'mon Roger!'?"

Then, in true Ron Burgundy-style, he signed off with: “Stay classy, Melbourne.”