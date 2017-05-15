Ferrell told the Class of 2017 that they would “never be alone in whatever path you choose. If you do have a moment where you feel down, just think about the support you have from this great Trojan family [a Trojan is the symbol of the university]. Imagine me— literally picture my face — singing this song, gently into your ear.”

And sing he did.

Ferrell also returned to his former University (where he studied Sports Information – “a program so difficult, so arduous, that they discontinued the major eight years after I left”) to receive an honorary doctorate.

“I’ve already instructed my wife and my children from this point they have to address me as Dr Ferrell,” the Step Brothers star said. “There will be no exceptions, especially at our children’s various school functions, and when opening Christmas presents.”

You can see his entire speech – and singing – below.