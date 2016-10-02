What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City on TV?
Everything you need to know against the top of the Premier League clash
Manchester City are the only team to have so far won every game in the 2016/17 Premier League season - can they be stopped?
Tottenham Hotspur have started this season much stronger than last year (where a late surge saw them eventually finish in a very respectable third place) and are hoping to solidify their place as one of the challengers for the title by ending Pep Guardiola's perfect record.
Expect fireworks at White Hart Lane as the teams clash on Sunday lunchtime in a game certainly worthy of Sky's "Super Sunday" billing.
When is kick-off? 2.15pm on Sunday 2nd October
How Can I watch the game? Coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City begins at 1.30pm on Sky Sports 1
How Can I stream the game? Sky customers can stream the game via Sky Go, and the mach will also be available to Now TV customers.
Is it on the radio? Commentary and updates will also be available on BBC Radio 5Live