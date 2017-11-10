Friday 10th November

Kick-off 8pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on ITV

Radio coverage from 7.45pm on BBC Radio 5 Live

Wembley Stadium, London

Harry Kane has scored in each of the four games in which he’s been England captain. So much for responsibility stymying performance. Add to that his ferocious form for club side Tottenham and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane pointedly praising him as a “complete player” before their recent Champions League encounter, and the result is that Kane is surely Gareth Southgate’s MVP going into next year’s World Cup.