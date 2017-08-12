How long does London 2017 run for?

The championships will take place from 4th to 13th August 2017.

Did I hear right that Russian athletes have been banned from the championship?

Yes. Russia has been suspended indefinitely from international track and field competitions amid allegations of state-sponsored doping. However, 47 Russians are cleared to compete as neutral athletes, not representing any country.

When does London 2017 start?

You can watch the opening ceremony from 6pm on BBC2, Friday 4 August. You can then catch that night's sporting action on BBC1 from 7pm.

Who will be hosting?

Gabby Logan will be your main host across the 10 days of sporting action, alongside analysis from eight-time world champion Michael Johnson, marathon legend Paula Radcliffe, heptathlon champ Denise Lewis and hurdles champion Colin Jackson.

Commentary will be provided by former javelin world record holder Steve Backley, Brendan Foster, Andrew Cotter and Toni Minichiello.

What's the timetable for Day 10?

Find out more about Day 10's action here

Daytime session

On the red button

7.40am—11.45

BBC2

1.00pm—4.30

12.20pm Women’s 20km race walk

2.20 Men’s 20km race walk

3.55 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 50km race walk

4.00 Medal ceremony: women’s and men’s 20km race walks

Evening session

BBC2

6.35pm Medal ceremony: men’s javelin

6.40 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 4x100m relays

7.00 Men’s high jump final

7.10 Women’s discus final

7.35 Women’s 5,000m final

BBC1

8.00pm—10.00

8.10pm Women’s 800m final

8.30 Men’s 1500m final

8.40 Medal ceremony: women’s 5,000m

8.55 Women’s 4x400m relay final

9.00 Medal ceremony: women’s 800m

9.05 Medal ceremony: women’s discus

9.15 Men’s 4x400m relay final

9.20 Medal ceremony: men’s 1500m 9.25 Medal ceremony: men’s high jump

9.30 Medal ceremony: men’s and women’s 4x400m relays

When can I watch my favourite athlete on TV?

Laura Muir

Muir is one of British strongest medal hopes, breaking Kelly Holmes’ 1500m British record in 2016 and winning two golds at this year’s European Indoor Championships in Serbia. In the World championships, Muir is hoping to take home medals in the 1500m and 5,000m.

Thursday 10 August 6.30pm, BBC2 - Women's 5,000m heats

Sunday 13 August 7.35pm, BBC2 - Women's 5,000m

Usain Bolt

Although competing in the 100m-200m sprint double at the past two World Championships, Bolt is going for gold 100m and 4x100m relay for his last farewell.

Saturday 12 10:55am: the IAAF YouTube page - Men's 4x100m relay qualifying

Saturday 12 August: 9.50pm, BBC1 - Men's 4x100m relay finals

Mo Farah

Before launching his road racing career, Farah is delivering his last track performance in front of a London home crowd. He’ll be competing for an unprecedented fifth double in the 5,000m and 10,000m. He won both those events in 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as well as at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

Wednesday 9 August 8.05pm, BBC2 - Men's 5,000m round one

Saturday 12 August 8.20pm, BBC1 - Men's 5,000m final

Where can I watch the biggest races?

Men's 200m final: Thursday 10th August, 9.50pm, BBC1

Women's 200m semi-final: Thursday 10th August, 9.05pm, BBC1

Women's 200m final: Friday 11th August, 9.50pm, BBC1