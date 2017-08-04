Check out BBC pundit Colin Jackson's pick of the day below, followed by the full schedule of events.

Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

"What a start to proceedings with Mo Farah going for gold on the very first evening. No heats, no qualifiers, so all the pressure is on Farah to deliver and get the World Championships off to an explosive start.

In his last appearances on the track, the world’s best endurance athlete is aiming to complete an unprecedented fifth double in the 5,000m and 10,000m, having won both titles at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

As the home favourite in the first final, there will be plenty of pressure on him. But he’s got a cool head and always races smart, so I expect him to bag the first gold. The Ethiopians and the Kenyans will be a threat, but in all honesty you can forget his rivals. It’s all about Farah and how he races. If he keeps his head in the pressure-cooker atmosphere, no one can touch him."

"There are also high hopes for Laura Muir, who goes in the women’s 1500m heats (from 7.35pm BBC1). Despite suffering a stress fracture in her foot, she has returned strongly and has run one of the fastest 1500m times in the world this year. At 24, she’s still developing and, although gold might be just out of reach, when the final comes around on Monday, I’m backing Laura to take a gutsy silver."

Full schedule of events

7.00pm Men’s 100m preliminaries

7.20 Men’s discus qualifying

7.30 Men’s long jump qualifying

7.35 Women’s 1500m first round

7.45 Women’s pole vault qualifying

8.20 Men’s 100m first round

8.45 Men’s discus qualifying

9.20 Men’s 10,000m final

9.53 Medal ceremony: men’s 10,000m

