Buy Wembley Royal Box Seat (single) for £800 at England Store Official Merchandise

Buy Wembley Royal Box Seat (double) for £1000 at England Store Official Merchandise

Buy Wembley Royal Box Seat (triple) for £1200 at England Store Official Merchandise

What is the Royal Box in Wembley Stadium?

The Royal Box in Wembley Stadium is one of the most important features of the entire stadium. As any footie fan worth their salt will know, this is where players will collect and lift trophies from after cup finals.

Not only that, they're the prime viewing seats where celebrities, special guests and members of the Royal family will sit to watch football matches (the clue is in the name).

Where can I buy Wembley Royal Box Seats?

This one-of-a-kind item is available to buy from the England Store Official Merchandise.

Buying one of these seats means that you can have a key part of football history right in your front room, storage space or wherever you choose. Keep them pristine, or invite your friends to take lots of photos in front of them with your very own cup trophy- it's up to you.

Seats are selling fast, especially the Royal Box triple, so don't miss out.

How much is Wembley selling its Royal Box Seats for?

These iconic pieces of footie culture will cost different amounts depending on the size. Wembley Royal Box Seats cost £800 for a single, £1,000 for a double and £1,200 for a triple.

